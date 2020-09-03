Suhana Khan shares a breathtaking view from her abode Mannat; watch video

Suhana Khan is already a social media sensation. The star kid initially had her Instagram account private, and now, she has kept it open for her fans and social media followers. Suhana has been posting some quarantine-filled moments on social media, keeping up with the audience about her being in the virtual world. Now, she has shared a breathtaking video, and it seems like the star kid is in awe with the view.

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Suhana Khan posted a small 3-second clip on Instagram, which is nothing but a view of the beach. This star kid is already loving what she sees, and her caption is proof enough!

View this post on Instagram ð¦ð¬ðð¦ð§‍âï¸âï¸ðð A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onSep 1, 2020 at 3:41pm PDT

Earlier, Suhana Khan gave a glimpse of her acting skills on social media by posting a video where she is seen crying. The budding actress has started filming during the quarantine period, well, that's what the post suggests. Take a look!

Suhana keeps on sharing some fun-filled pictures, just like any other millennial. The star kid's picture, where she turned muse to her mother Gauri Khan, took over the internet. Posing in a white top, paired with basic denim, the pictures went viral within no time.

View this post on Instagram my mum took these ð A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onMay 14, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news