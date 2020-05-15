Suhana Khan wants her shorts back from BFF Ananya Panday; see conversation

We all know and love Suhana Khan's style sense from the many pictures that go viral of the star kid regularly. Now, mum Gauri Khan has herself shared a couple of photos of her darling daughter, and Suhana sure looks stunning!

Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared Suhana's pictures from a home photoshoot. "No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography," she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans.

As expected, Gauri Khan's post was flooded with comments and praises for Suhana. But the comment that caught our attention was that of Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday's. Here's what the girls spoke about:

Ananya wrote: "I like this top sue!! But you never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2." Suhana replied to Ananya's comment and demanded her own shorts back first. "Give my shorts back," Suhana responded, leaving netizens in splits. Ananya further commented: "Never... I am wearing it right now and every day forever."

How cute was this banter between besties Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday?

