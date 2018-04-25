Suhana Khan's latest picture reminds Gauri Khan of her 'teen' life

Gauri Khan shared Suhana Khan's photo social media recently, that, like usual, went viral in no time



Gauri Khan shared this photo of Suhana Khan on her Instagram account

Gauri Khan must be missing Suhana Khan a lot, as her darling daughter is studying abroad. She posted a photo of Suhana on Instagram. Dressed in a distressed denim, white tee and glares, she looked every bit of a diva.

Gauri Khan shared the picture of Suhana with the backdrop of a scenic location and described how living the life as a teenager is the most memorable part of our lives. She wrote, "Having the time of your life in your teens (sic)."

The photo has received several compliments suggesting that Suhana Khan is Bollywood ready. These were the comments on her picture, "She is ready for Bollywood (sic)," "She's so gorgeous. God bless (sic)," "Mrs. Gauri Khan, you just have a wonderful daughter. Let God give her happiness and health (sic)" and so on.

Sometimes ago, a video of Suhana acting in a play had surfaced online and went insanely viral! In the video clip, she was seen performing the role of Cinderella with a hilarious twist!

Speaking of Suhana Khan foraying in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had once said that his kids - both Aryan and Suhana - were free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education. Suhana is currently in London completing her education.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates