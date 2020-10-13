Suhana Khan's post on 'Nervous breakdown' goes viral after Ira Khan's video

Actors and filmmakers like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez have spoken about their days of feeling low and suffering from depression. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had also done the same recently. She had taken to her Instagram account to share a video with her fans.

She said in the video, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

And now, Suhana Khan's post on Instagram has gone viral after Ira's video. She took to her Instagram account and shared a still from the Spanish film, 'Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown.' Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram women on the verge of a nervous breakdown A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onOct 9, 2020 at 6:42am PDT

Suhana Khan had also shared a post on colourism, misogyny, and the double standards of the society. She had shared- "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, but it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women, but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man?"

Suhana has been learning acting in New York and has already made her debut with the short film, The Grey Part of Blue. On the other hand, Ira Khan is collaborating with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma for a project.

