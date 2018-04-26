Suhani Dhanki: Dance is my stress buster

Actress Suhani Dhanki, who is currently seen in "Porus", says her de-stress mantra is to dance her heart out. "We shoot for more than 12 hours daily and travelling and shooting becomes quite hectic



Suhani Dhanki

Actress Suhani Dhanki, who is currently seen in "Porus", says her de-stress mantra is to dance her heart out. "We shoot for more than 12 hours daily and travelling and shooting becomes quite hectic. Amidst this, I also take offs for stage performances as I am a classical dancer," Dhanki said in a statement to IANS.

"Apart from hearing soulful music or mantras to beat stress or doing yoga, my best way of doing it is by dancing my heart out," added the actress, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

"Classical dance is the best form of stress buster if you are totally into it. The form requires utmost concentration with the perfect blend of the body and music rhythm. I try dancing at least an hour or two everyday which brings not only peace to my mind but takes care of my physical fitness and body too," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever