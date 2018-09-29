Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun - Anushka's film earns Rs. 8.30 crore

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga earned Rs. 8.30 crore on day one at the Box Office

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/varundvn

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, which released on Friday, September 28, had a good start at the Box Office. The film recorded an opening collection of Rs. 8. 30 crore nett on Day 1 despite the Asia Cup finals between India and Bangladesh.

This Yash Raj Films' family entertainer is riding on excellent reviews from critics and superbly positive audience word of mouth. Given the advance booking numbers for Saturday and Sunday, it seems Sui Dhaaga will see a big jump over the weekend.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film's lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences. Their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta, who dream big to start their own business together, has captivated the viewers.

Talking about this film to mid-day, Varun had said, "I have been in the movies long enough to know when a film has generated pre-release buzz. We did no media spends on this movie, but it has still resonated with everyone." He credits the realistic tone of the Sharat Katariya-directed movie for striking a chord with the masses. "The idea of heroism has changed over the last 10 years. Mauji [his character] is the hero of his family because he is able to rise to the occasion."

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combination of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.

