Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Film earns 55.35 crore in five days

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma film, Sui Dhaaga earns 11.75 crore on Gandhi Jayanti. The total collection of the film is 55.35 crore

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India's collection sky rocketed on Gandhi Jayanti, a National Holiday, as it recorded an incredible 11.75 crore nett! The total collection in just five days is at 55.35 crore nett in India! Sui Dhaaga - Made in India celebrates a beautiful and positive story of love, entrepreneurship and equality and it has been loved by audiences for its simplicity in storytelling and outstanding acting performances.

The Yash Raj Films' family entertainer is riding on excellent reviews from critics and extraordinarily positive audience word of mouth. The film is looking to have an excellent week one as a solid hold is on the cards. A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film's lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences for their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.

Also Read: Sui Dhaaga Has An Outstanding Monday, Records 7 Crore Nett

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates