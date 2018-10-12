Sui Dhaaga crosses 75 crore nett after 2nd week

bollywood

Sui Dhaaga's total collection is now at 75.80 crore nett

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a major success story in Bollywood with it becoming a hit! The film collected a good 13.30 crore nett in its second week, despite the cinema strike in Madhya Pradesh. Being loved by audiences across the country, the total collection is now at a staggering 75.80 crore nett in India! The out and out YRF family entertainer had a consistent hold in its second week.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film’s lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences for their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.

