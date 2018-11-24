Suicide bombers storm Chinese consulate in Karachi, killing 6

international

Forces successfully foil attack by killing three suspected suicide bombers before they enter facility

Pakistani investigators look at the belongings of attackers including grenades outside the Chinese consulate. Pics/AFP

Three heavily-armed suicide bombers on Friday stormed the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's largest city Karachi, killing four people including two policemen before being shot dead by security forces which foiled the daring attack in the high-security zone, authorities said.

The attack was claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) which said it would not tolerate "any Chinese military expansionist endeavours on Baloch soil".

The consulate, located in the posh Clifton area, came under attack early morning.

Three suspected suicide bombers were killed before they were able to enter the facility as forces successfully foiled the attack, Karachi Police Chief Amir Shaikh said. Nine hand grenades, Kalashnikov bullets, magazines and explosives were recovered from the possession of the terrorists, Geo news quoted police officials as saying.

"Food supplies and medicines were also recovered from their possession," officials said. "We have received two dead bodies of policemen and an injured Chinese security guard who is under treatment," said Seemi Jamali, the executive director at Jinnah Hospital. Two civilians, a father and his son were also killed, officials said. The Sindh government and the Pakistan Army confirmed that three terrorists were killed in the operation.

31 killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bombing

At least 31 people were killed and more than 40 others injured when a powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market outside a religious seminary in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said. The explosive material was planted in a bike in the Friday Market near an imamwbargah, a Shia religious place, in Orakzai. People were buying warm clothes when the bomb went off, officials said. The area has been cordoned off and investigation into the incident is under way.

Step up security for Chinese: China to Pak

A concerned China on Friday asked Pakistan to step up security for thousands of Chinese working on CPEC projects after the gunmen stormed its consulate in Karachi, but said it "highly appreciated" Islamabad's quick response. Strongly condemning the attack, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuan said, "We have asked the Pakistani side to take measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and organisations. At the same time, we mourn for the two policemen killed."

Blast at Afghan mosque

An explosion rocked a mosque on an Afghan army base during Friday prayers, killing or wounding a number of soldiers, officials said. Khost provincial governor spokesman Taliban Mangal said nine people had been killed and 22 wounded. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever