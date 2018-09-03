Suicide bombing in heart of Mogadishu kills 3 guards

international

Islamist extremists of the Al-Shabaab movement immediately claimed responsibility for the attack

A Somali soldier walks near the wreckage of vehicles at the scene of the blast. Pic/AFP

A suicide car bomb killed three security guards and injured several more people in the heart of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, authorities said. Islamist extremists of the Al-Shabaab movement immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

"There was a car bomb blast targeting the district administration offices and three people died and several others wounded," said Mogadishu administration spokesman Salah Hassan Omar. He said the dead were security guards at the building's main entrance where the blast occurred.

Witnesses said the explosion destroyed the building. Witness Abdukadir Dahir. said "Eight people were wounded; among them were several students who stayed at a nearby madrasa," he added.

The militants' claim came in a brief statement posted on a pro-Shabaab website. "The Mujahedeen attacked the headquarter of the apostate administration... using a vehicle loaded with explosives, there are casualties," it said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever