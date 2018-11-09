Sujoy Ghosh directs web series 'Typewriter' for Netflix

bollywood

Other details are still under wraps. Ghosh is known for movies like "Kahaani", "TE3N". He has also worked on digital platform with the short film "Ahalya"

Sujoy Ghosh

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is directing a haunted house series titled "Typewriter" for the digital giant Netflix. Simran Sethi, Creative Executive India for Netflix, said this on Friday at the digital giant's See What's Next: Asia.

Sethi said that the series is being shot in Goa. She said: "Typewriter' is by captivating director Sujoy Ghosh. He mentioned his idea to us and we knew that it was a Netflix series." She added that the series follows a group of wannabe ghost hunters, who want to capture an evil spirit in a villa in their neighbourhood.

Other details are still under wraps. Ghosh is known for movies like "Kahaani", "TE3N". He has also worked on digital platform with the short film "Ahalya".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever