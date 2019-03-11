Sujoy Ghosh: I am extremely thrilled with the love from the audience for Badla

bollywood

Sujoy Ghosh with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu on sets of Badla

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla is gripping the nation quite literally, not only does the film keep the audience hooked but also has been keeping the box office ringing. With an intriguing storyline, the murder mystery starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, leaves the audience on the edge if the seat. Like Kahaani shocked everyone with its brilliant thriller climax, Badla too offers a story full of twists and turns.

Post engaging the audience in the lucrative run of Kahaani, Badla has been minting moolah at the box office presenting equally captivating if not more murder mystery. The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal.

Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Sujoy Ghosh talking about the audience reactions, he said, "I am extremely thrilled with the love from the audience for Badla. When audiences show this kind of faith in your product, it further helps directors like us to bring more such content on the big screen."

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

