Sujoy Ghosh: Working with Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit

Apr 15, 2018, 09:32 IST | IANS

Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh is planning to soon work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan

National award-winning filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh says he is planning to soon work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. After his last feature film "Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh" asked about his upcoming project, Ghosh told IANS, "Well, I am writing a script and hopefully I will be working with Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan). I think Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit, if you work with him once, you want to work again and again… I have so many fond memories of him. I wish to work with him soon."

Big B first time tried out singing a Rabindranath Tagore's memorable poem "Ekla cholo re" in Ghosh's directorial venture "Kahaani" -- which went on to win three National awards. In 2016, Sujoy produced the film "Te3n" in which Big B not only appeared in a pivotal role but also sang the song "Kyun Re". "He always supported me, whenever I went to him with anything, any offers, I never came back empty handed. I think that is the greatness of that man," Ghosh added.

