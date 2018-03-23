Sujoy Ghosh's secret to success

'Cut like a thriller' is Sujoy Ghosh's secret to his edge-of-the-seat films



Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh gave Bollywood one of the best mystery thrillers of recent times, Kahaani (2012). Such is his love for the genre that the director says that every film he makes henceforth will be "cut like a thriller".

"My every movie will be cut like a thriller. If I don't make it that way, you will get bored, yawn and leave the hall. Even if I am making the world's most romantic movie, I will ensure it's edited like a thriller," Ghosh said. While Kahaani, featuring Vidya Balan, performed well at the box-office, its sequel, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, got a lukewarm reception.

"We are considering doing the third part in the franchise, but we have to get the right script. We would love to take the franchise ahead, but there should be an apt story [to tell]."

