Sukhoi jet crashes in Maharashtra, pilots survive

Top military and air force officials and police have rushed to the crash site in Maharashtra

Representational picture

Nashik: A Sukhoi SU-31 fighter jet crashed near Nashik while on a sortie but both pilots on board ejected safely, official sources said. The crash may have occurred due to a technical glitch, the sources said.

Top military and air force officials and police have rushed to the crash site in Maharashtra. Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever