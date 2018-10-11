Sukhwinder Singh joins Bollywood Music Project line-up

music

Sukhwinder has joined the line-up for the Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0

Sukhwinder Singh

Popular singer Sukhwinder has joined the line-up for the Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0. Known for songs like Chhaiya chhaiya, Jai ho, Gallan goodiyaan and Udi udi jaaye, he will perform on Day 2 of the music fiesta presented by Skoda Auto.

The event, to be held October 20-21, will witness Amit Trivedi as the headliner along with performances by over 60 artistes, apart from games, jamming sessions and flea stalls. Some of the other performers include Ajay-Atul, Amit Trivedi, Javed Ali and Benny Dayal.

Sukhwinder Singh also plans to continue releasing indie music. "I want to release five singles this year. The next one will be out in three months. It will be about the atrocities that farmers face in India. I want to approach Prasoon Joshi [CBFC chief] to write the lyrics," he says.

