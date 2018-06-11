Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan to take their gigs to audience's homes

After two editions, Radio City's property Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan will soon return with another one

Sukhwinder Singh

Popular singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik will sing to audiences in the comfort of their homes through radio.

After two editions, Radio City's property Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan will soon return with another one.

"As much as singing at huge concerts gives me an incredible high, I'm equally pumped about singing to audiences in the comfort of their homes through radio. It's like singing intimately to crores of people at the same time. I can't contain my excitement for this initiative by Radio City and Canvas Talent", Sukhwinder Singh said in a statement.

Neeti says new formats in entertainment are making her more hopeful about the future of India's entertainment industry.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of such an innovative concept. We need more of such game changers for people to engage more actively in entertainment and artistes to engage in newer ways with their fans", she said.

Commenting on it, Anurag Rao, Director, Canvas Talent, said: "We are thrilled to launch season three with some of the best live music concerts".

Also Read: Sukhwinder Singh: Understanding Poetry Is Crucial For Singers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever