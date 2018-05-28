Suki Waterhouse goes nude for sci-fi film Future World

Suki Waterhouse's straight blonde hair provided the only coverage for some of her exposed figure, while vibrant blue contacts heightened her robotic characteristics



Suki Waterhouse

Model-actress Suki Waterhouse stripped completely naked to play sex android Ash in actor James Franco-starrer Future World. In the film, the 26-year-old plays Ash, an android who serves Franco's Warlord leader as an assassin and sex slave, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She flaunted her posterior for the film as she shared intense scenes with the gang leader.

Her sleek straight blonde hair provided the only coverage for some of her exposed figure, while vibrant blue contacts heightened her robotic characteristics.

