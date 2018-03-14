Sukma attack: Rs 25 lakh compensation announced for slain CRPF personnel from Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of three CRPF troopers hailing from the state, who were killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of three CRPF troopers hailing from the state, who were killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. Of this, Rs 20 lakh would be given to the widows of the deceased Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Rs 5 lakh to their parents, an official said on Tuesday.

Extending his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, Adityanath also directed his ministers, in-charge of the districts from where these troopers hailed, to personally visit their families. In an attack in Sukma earlier on Tuesday, Manoj Singh of Ballia, Shobhit Kumar Sharma of Ghaziabad and Dharmendra Singh of Mau district were killed along with six other CRPF personnel.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever