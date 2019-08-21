Sulakshan Kulkarni disagrees with MCA's terms, no decision on coach yet

cricket

Sulakshan Kulkarni, whom the MCA had zeroed in on for the coach's job, refused to sign the contract

Sulakshan Kulkarni

Mumbai is set to begin preparations for their domestic season with the Vizzy Trophy to be played in Andhra from tomorrow, but the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) are yet to appoint a coach.

Yesterday, Sulakshan Kulkarni, whom the MCA had zeroed in on for the coach's job, refused to sign the contract, opposing a few terms and conditions mentioned therein.

Last evening, Kulkarni had a meeting with members of MCA's ad-hoc committee at the association's headquarters at Wankhede Stadium, where he is believed to have raised a few prickly points in the contract.

"We discussed details of the contract after which I told them [MCA] that I cannot agree to some of the terms and conditions mentioned in it. I am in total disagreement of some conditions laid down, so I refused to sign the contract," Kulkarni, who guided India's disabled team to their maiden Physical Disability T20 World Series title in England last week, told mid-day yesterday.

Also Read: MCA's Khanvilkar: Association should conduct bone tests for under-14 teams as well

It is learnt that one of the clauses in the contract states that coaches must compulsorily work for eight hours daily, and this is the main topic of concern.

Kulkarni added that he was supposed to start the preparatory camp on June 1. "During my interview on May 20, when I was asked by MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee chairman Dilip Vengsarkar about my plans and the date when I would be to start the team's preparations, I immediately said that I would begin the camp from June 1," the 2012-13 Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning coach added.

Also Read: MCA must use men like Keluskar

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates