Sulakshan Kulkarni joins Abey Kuruvilla and Salil Ankola in Mumbai coach race

Sulakshan Kulkarni has also thrown his hat in the ring to become Mumbai's next head coach, making it a three-way contest between him, Abey Kuruvilla and Salil Ankola.



Kulkarni, 53, applied on Saturday, the last day to submit the application for the top job.

Kulkarni was coach when Ajit Agarkar's Mumbai outfit lifted the Ranji Trophy for the 40th time in 2012-13.

Former Afghanistan batting coach Umesh Patwal and ex-Mumbai pacer Sandeep Dahad have also applied for the senior Mumbai team coach as well as the U-23 outfit.

Vinayak Samant, who was Mumbai's coach for the last two seasons, decided against applying for the job.

The others in the fray for the coach's job are Pradeep Sundaram, Pradeep Kasliwal and Amit Pagnis. Former selector Sunil More and ex-Mumbai pacer Vishal Mahadik have applied for the batting and bowling coach's jobs respectively.

For the senior selection committee, last year's chief selector Milind Rege and selector Sanjay Patil have conveyed their availability to the Mumbai Cricket Association. Ex-member of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) Kiran Mokashi has applied for the selector's job.

Meanwhile, in search of potential grounds, MCA's Lalchand Rajput-headed CIC plans to visit Navi Mumbai to explore some options.

