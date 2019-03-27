Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India beat Malaysia 4-2, jump to second spot

other-sports

India players celebrate a goal against Malaysia during their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup encounter in Ipoh, Malaysia yesterday

India struck four times after a goal-less first quarter to tame hosts Malaysia 4-2, climbing to the second spot in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here yesterday.

Sumit Kumar (17th min), Sumit Kumar junior (27th min), drag flicker Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh (58th min) found the net for India. Razie Rahim (27th min) and Firhan Ashari (57th min) scored for the hosts.

With two wins and a draw, India moved up to the second position in the table with seven points behind Korea (7). India had beaten Japan 2-0 in the first match before playing a 1-1 draw against Korea.

Sumit helped India take an important 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. Soon Malaysia won their second PC of the match and Razie Rahim struck low to give Malaysia an equaliser in the 21st minute. Sumit Kumar Jr put the ball past Malaysia goalkeeper Hairi Rahman in the 27th minute to score India's second goal.

Mandeep Singh worked his magic winning India another important PC. Taken by dragflicker Varun Kumar, he scored on a re-take with a powerful flick. The 3-1 lead put pressure on the hosts.

In the 58th minute, a brilliant circle entry and assist by Sumit Kumar Jr to Mandeep Singh helped him score India's fourth goal ending the match on 4-2. India face Canada today.

