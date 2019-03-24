Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India upset Japan 2-0

other-sports

Varun Kumar (right) celebrates after converting a penalty corner against Japan in Ipoh. Pic/PTI

Ipoh (Malaysia): India defeated Asian Games champion Japan 2-0 to start its campaign at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on a positive note here on Saturday.

Varun Kumar converted a penalty corner in the 24th minute to hand India the lead before Simranjeet Singh (55th) scored a diving field goal from skipper Manpreet Singh's brilliant pass to secure full three points for the five-time champions.

India will play Korea in their next league game today before taking on hosts Malaysia (March 26), Canada (March March 27) and Poland (March 29). The top two teams from the round robin league stage will play in the final on March 30.

After a goalless first quarter, India slowly took control of the proceedings. Eight minutes into the second quarter, India won a penalty corner and Varun made no mistake in finding the back of the Japanese goal with a powerful dragflick.

The Indian midfield manned by skipper Manpreet and Kothajit Singh stole the limelight by creating numerous scoring chances but the forwardline was guilty of wasting opportunities. With four minutes remaining for the second hooter, Mandeep Singh missed the target by a whisker after being set up by a good pass from Sumit Kumar.

