Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: We have tried to improve as a unit, says India's Mandeep

Updated: Mar 29, 2019, 08:38 IST | PTI

Being a part of the forwardline, I feel we have focused on making more circle penetrations, getting more shots on target, and regaining possession quickly

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: We have tried to improve as a unit, says India's Mandeep
Mandeep Singh

India has pumped in 14 goals in four matches at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and striker Mandeep Singh yesterday said the team is focussed on circle penetrations, which in turn, will lead to more shots at goal. India will play Korea in the final tomorrow.

"We have tried to improve as a unit. Being a part of the forwardline, I feel we have focused on making more circle penetrations, getting more shots on target, and regaining possession quickly. If we can execute these things, we can finish with gold," said Mandeep, ahead of India's final league match against Poland today.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

indiakoreahockeysports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

IPL 2019: R Ashwin Defends Controversial 'MANKADING'

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK