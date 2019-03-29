Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: We have tried to improve as a unit, says India's Mandeep
Being a part of the forwardline, I feel we have focused on making more circle penetrations, getting more shots on target, and regaining possession quickly
India has pumped in 14 goals in four matches at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and striker Mandeep Singh yesterday said the team is focussed on circle penetrations, which in turn, will lead to more shots at goal. India will play Korea in the final tomorrow.
"We have tried to improve as a unit. Being a part of the forwardline, I feel we have focused on making more circle penetrations, getting more shots on target, and regaining possession quickly. If we can execute these things, we can finish with gold," said Mandeep, ahead of India's final league match against Poland today.
