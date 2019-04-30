Sumeet Vyas on Tripling Season 2: Took a year to finalise the script

television

Tripling writer-actor Sumeet Vyas joins co-stars Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar to decode the journey of season 2

TVF Tripling

Ask any writer and he will tell you that while scripting the first season of a show is usually organic, the second outing proves to be the litmus test. In that regard, TVF Tripling shines bright — the recently dropped second season, which has Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar play the squabbling Sharma siblings, has been widely appreciated.

Vyas, who doubles up as an actor and screenplay writer for the slice-of-life comedy, says the team spent a considerable time developing the material. "We took almost a year to develop the script as Akarsh [Khurana, co-writer] and I were busy with our individual projects. In fact, we were shooting for a film together, and told our director [Sameer Saxena] that we will crack the script during that time. Luckily, there was no haste to finish, and we didn't want to write for the sake of finishing it. TVF and Sameer were patient enough to let the idea breathe," he explains.

If Vyas's Chandan and Gagroo's Chanchal found their feet in the first instalment, the latest edition belongs to Parashar whose character Chitvan matures from a fun-loving youngster to a responsible father figure. "The idea was never to bank on the same kind of craziness. It may be easier, but it wouldn't hold in the long run; it limits you. Spirit-wise, the character has remained the same," explains Parashar.

As much a travelogue as it is a family drama, Vyas says the locations play a pivotal role in the narrative. "We borrowed a little bit of culture from every city we visited and incorporated that into the story. That was a wholesome way to utilise each location."

Gagroo, on her part, is ecstatic that the show enabled her to tick off a few destinations from her travel list. Having shot across Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Sikkim, it is the north-eastern state that has her heart. "It was the first time I was visiting Sikkim. It was cold and beautiful, and the food was delicious," she gushes, before Parashar good-naturedly cuts in, "It was so cold, I couldn't get out of the blanket."

Their travel diaries are filled with anecdotes that range from sweet to bizarre. Ask them if a city wasn't agreeable to them, and Parashar is quick to respond, "Maanvi had a problem that her hotel room in Kolkata was too big. How does one empathise with that?" Feigning hurt, Gagroo defends her stance, "It was a vintage hotel with high ceilings and huge rooms. I get scared alone at night. My rooms have to be the right size. This happened right after the Ahmedabad stay where we all were cribbing about how the rooms were too small."

Their easy banter shows how the three actors have evolved from being co-stars to friends. "During the first season, we were only concerned about finding our characters. Thankfully, the stress points were gone by this season," smiles Parashar.

