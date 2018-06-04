Sumeet Vyas roped in for season 2 of It's Not That Simple

Viacom18's digital platform VOOT will be bringing back the second season directed by Danish Aslam

Summet Vyas

Actor Sumeet Vyas is on board for the second season of the web series titled It's Not That Simple with actress Swara Bhasker reprising her role as well.

Viacom18's digital platform VOOT will be bringing back the second season directed by Danish Aslam, read a statement.

"I am really excited to be a part of 'It's Not That Simple'. I feel it was a very mature concept to make a show on and the fact that it has done so well speaks volume about how mature our audience have become. I really enjoyed reading the script of the show and I hope we are able to do justice to the script," said Sumeet Vyas.

The second season follows Meera's journey to scathe new heights at the workplace and focus on her career. The series will also feature actor Purab Kohli.

In his recent interview with IANS for Veere Di Wedding, he said,”It was a special experience. They’re all supremely talented people and so focused. It was inspiring to see how committed Kareena is. She’s so focused and driven. Same goes for Sonam, Swara and Shikha. They’ve really taken the script to another level".

