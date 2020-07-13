Sumeet Vyas shares a heartfelt picture of his son Ved, who's a 'Mama's boy'!
Taking to his Instagram account, actor Sumeet Vyas shared a heartfelt and adorable picture of his son Ved and wife Ekta Kaul. The toddler is a 'Mama's boy,' revealed the actor!
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul had welcomed their first child on June 4 this year and had taken to their social media accounts to announce this news to their fans. They named him Ved. The Veere Di Wedding actor had even spoken about naming his child Ved.
He had said, "Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I'll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense."
And now, Vyas has taken to his Instagram account to share an adorable and heartfelt picture of his toddler along with his wife Ekta Kaul. He captioned it- "Mama's boy" (sic) Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Seeing the post, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait commented with a heart. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Maanvi Gagroo commented with two hearts. That's not all, Vyas also shared another video where Kaul could be goofing with Ved and he captioned it- "Rustic Parenting." (sic) Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
The toddler surely seems to be a bundle of cuteness! Coming to Vyas, fame happened in the form of Permanent Roommates, a very popular web-series. He's also known for TVF Tripling, and movies like Veere Di Wedding, Ribbon, and High Jack.
Also Read: Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Proudly Announce Their New Project Together, Jr. Kaul Vyas Coming Soon!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Our very own Mikesh, from Permanent Roommates, married Ekta Kaul in 2018. The duo has been expecting their first child, and the actor shared the news with his fans on social media. "#sunshine in #quarantine [sic]" All picture/Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas' Instagram account
-
The duo tied the knot on September 18, 2018, and Sumeet even spoke about it to The Indian Express and said, "Yes, we are getting married. It is going to happen in Jammu on September 15. As I am busy with my shoots, Ekta is managing most of the work. It is going to be a simple wedding. We are really happy and excited about it." Isn't that a happy couple?
-
The actress also baked a cake. "Lockdown baking. My first attempt at baking and styling was not that bad. #tryingtobebusy #cantsitidle. [sic]"
-
Ekta Kaul also posted some emotional pictures which read, "The most profound definition of art in human form is having a baby live in you. [sic]"
-
Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US... [sic]"
-
When the actor married Ekta Kaul, Sumeet Vyas shared in an interview, "Ekta is a pretty straight forward person besides being drop-dead gorgeous. She is like a complete package. I am wondering what did she see in me, how did she think I am the one."
-
Sharing how he thought Ekta is the one, Sumeet Vyas said, "You come to know with the time you spend with your partner. For me, it is basically the core value that a person has. I wanted to be with someone who is not filmy, with someone with no multiple layers as to how they react to situations."
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are expecting their first child, and the duo broke the news on social media with an adorable post. Let's take a look at lovely pictures shared by Sumeet and Ekta on Instagram.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe