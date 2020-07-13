Sumeet Vyas shares a heartfelt picture of his son Ved, who's a 'Mama's boy'!

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul had welcomed their first child on June 4 this year and had taken to their social media accounts to announce this news to their fans. They named him Ved. The Veere Di Wedding actor had even spoken about naming his child Ved.

He had said, "Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I'll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense."

And now, Vyas has taken to his Instagram account to share an adorable and heartfelt picture of his toddler along with his wife Ekta Kaul. He captioned it- "Mama's boy" (sic) Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Mama's boy... ðÂÂÂ #ved #vedvyas A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) onJul 11, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT

Seeing the post, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait commented with a heart. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Maanvi Gagroo commented with two hearts. That's not all, Vyas also shared another video where Kaul could be goofing with Ved and he captioned it- "Rustic Parenting." (sic) Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Rustic Parenting A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) onJul 9, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

The toddler surely seems to be a bundle of cuteness! Coming to Vyas, fame happened in the form of Permanent Roommates, a very popular web-series. He's also known for TVF Tripling, and movies like Veere Di Wedding, Ribbon, and High Jack.

