Sumeet Vyas: There's grammar to writing scripts

bollywood

Tripling star Sumeet Vyas to spearhead screenwriting course for Jodhpur colleges

Sumeet Vyas

His flourishing career as an actor aside, Sumeet Vyas has displayed his mastery over writing with sharply scripted offerings that include Tripling and Love Per Square Foot (2018). It is not surprising then that the web sensation has been invited by several institutes in Jodhpur to spearhead writing courses for aspiring screenwriters.

A source reveals, "Jodhpur is Sumeet's hometown. Seeing the popularity that his shows have attained, various colleges in the city approached him to give shape to writing courses. The actor has begun his discussions with the institutes and is expected to shape the syllabus by August. It may not be possible for him to tutor the students on a daily basis owing to his busy schedule, but he will conduct regular lectures while entrusting the daily functioning to the respective college's faculty. As of now, the colleges are eyeing to kick-start the course by early next year."

Confirming the news, Vyas says, "There's grammar to writing a script. Even if you choose to break the form, you should know the basics first. If my guidance can be of any help, it'll be the best way to acknowledge the love I receive from Rajasthan."

