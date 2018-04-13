Sumeet Vyas was a voluntary casting in High Jack

High Jack involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky



Sumeet Vyas

Both Sumeet Vyas and Akarsh Khurana make for a magical duo on the small screen. When Akarsh narrated the script of High Jack to his friend Sumeet, the actor was instantly drawn to the character of DJ Rockesh. Interestingly the casting of Sumeet's character DJ Rockesh was voluntary.

The Director Akarsh Khurana has worked with Sumeet before on a digital platform Tripling, while they were shooting for the digital show Akarsh gave the rough script of High Jack to Sumeet for his feedback. He loved the script, and in an instant, he expressed the desire to play Rockesh on the big screen.

It is Sumeet Vyas and Akarsh's first big screen outing together. His character is of Rakesh Saluja aka Sumeet Vyas who will be returning to the silver screen with High Jack will be seen playing a Wannabe DJ - DJ Rock-esh aka DJ Rakshas in the film.

The trailer which showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters. With High Jack, Phantom Films is all set to bring to the audience Bollywood's first ever stoner comedy which is slated to release on World Stoner Day.

The film involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky. High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.

Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20 April 2018.

