Sumeet Vyas: Will mentor for four weeks

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas on guiding 10 aspiring screenwriters to find footing in Bollywood



Sumeet Vyas

When he isn't promoting his upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding that sees him share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, you'll find Sumeet Vyas hard at work on his writing desk. Having tasted success with his screenplay of Tripling and Love Per Square Foot among others, Vyas has now taken it upon himself to mentor 10 aspiring writers with Bollywood dreams.

Revealing that the motley group reached out to him on social media, the actor-writer, who is conducting regular classes with them at his Oshiwara pad, says, "They requested me to guide them in becoming scriptwriters. These kids are talented when it comes to penning their thoughts. I am simply trying to hone their creativity by giving them a basic idea of how screenplays are written." Sumeet Vyas says this is his way of giving back to the industry that brought him success. "I will mentor them for four weeks, and impart whatever I have learnt over the years."

