Sumeet Vyas: Women in Veere Di Wedding have taken script to another level

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi



Sumeet Vyas

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who will soon be seen in "Veere Di Wedding", says his co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have taken the script of the forthcoming film to another level. Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

"It was a special experience. They're all supremely talented people and so focused. It was inspiring to see how committed Kareena is. She's so focused and driven. Same goes for Sonam, Swara and Shikha. They've really taken the script to another level," Sumeet said in a statement to IANS.

"Veere Di Wedding" is an upbeat coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends through life's ups and downs and the trials and tribulations with regard to family, marriage, acceptance and societal perceptions. The film is set to release on June 1.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever