Sumit Kaul dubs for Hindi version of The Predator

hollywood

Sumit Kaul talks about dubbing for The Predator and more

Sumit Kaul

Actor Sumit Kaul has done voice-over for actor Boyd Holbrook for the Hindi dubbed version of the American science-fiction action film The Predator. "I have been lending my voice to Hollywood films for the last seven to eight years. I started with smaller characters and later moved towards stronger parts. I do enjoy playing the character parts more as it allows me to exhibit my versatility.

"Some of the more known characters/ actors in the recent times that I have done are General Hux ('Star Wars Episode IX'), Lambert ('Pacific Rim 2'), Black Panther ('Captain America: Civil War')," Sumit, who featured in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama film "Mulk", said in a statement.

He has dubbed for 100 Hollywood films. Sumit said: "If given a chance, I would love to dub for Johnny Depp. I love his work and I think I can do justice to the kind of characters he creates."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever