Search

Sumit Kaul dubs for Hindi version of The Predator

Sep 03, 2018, 07:19 IST | IANS

Sumit Kaul talks about dubbing for The Predator and more

Sumit Kaul dubs for Hindi version of The Predator
Sumit Kaul

Actor Sumit Kaul has done voice-over for actor Boyd Holbrook for the Hindi dubbed version of the American science-fiction action film The Predator. "I have been lending my voice to Hollywood films for the last seven to eight years. I started with smaller characters and later moved towards stronger parts. I do enjoy playing the character parts more as it allows me to exhibit my versatility.

"Some of the more known characters/ actors in the recent times that I have done are General Hux ('Star Wars Episode IX'), Lambert ('Pacific Rim 2'), Black Panther ('Captain America: Civil War')," Sumit, who featured in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama film "Mulk", said in a statement.

He has dubbed for 100 Hollywood films. Sumit said: "If given a chance, I would love to dub for Johnny Depp. I love his work and I think I can do justice to the kind of characters he creates."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

hollywood news

Is Karan Johar promoting nepotism yet again?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK