Sumit Nagal's unavailability for Indian Davis Cup raises eyebrows

tennis

There was no scope for surprises with top singles and doubles players being automatic selection

Sumit Nagal

New Delhi: All the top players, led by Prajnesh Gunneswaran, were yesterday named in the Indian Davis Cup squad that will travel to Pakistan but the AITA selection committee chairman Rohit Rajpal said they will look into the 'unavailability' of Sumit Nagal.

There was no scope for surprises with top singles and doubles players being automatic selection. Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will lead the singles challenge while Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will make the doubles pair for the grass court tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on September 14-15.

Since Nagal has made himself unavailable, citing an injury, the five-member committee chose to retain Myneni, who can play both singles and doubles, as the next best player on ranking charts.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever