Sumitra Mahajan: India's brave soldiers made Pakistan bow under pressure

national

Talking to reporters, she also said Varathaman's release was a result of India's diplomacy, strategy, politics, and public policies

Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Hailing India's efforts in bringing back Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Friday said the brave soldiers of India made the neighbouring country bow under pressure.

Talking to reporters, she also said Varathaman's release was a result of India's diplomacy, strategy, politics, and public policies.

"It is for the first time in the history of our country that an Indian soldier is returning from Pakistan in

such a way. We can understand that our brave soldiers made Pakistan bow and act under pressure."

She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Varthaman's release.

"No political meaning should be drawn from my statement. But the relationship that by our prime minister built with America and our neighbouring countries in the past few years, is working in our favour today. Several countries supported us (in Varathaman's release)," she said.

"Our diplomacy, strategy, politics and public policies worked together. Besides that, the people of the country also stood united," the speaker said. Responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's role in Varthaman's release, Mahajan said, "I do not want to immediately make any comment about him. But as a former cricketer, he really possesses sportsman's spirit and I wish that he carries out his political duties in the same spirit."

Before talking to reporters, Mahajan inaugurated a polyclinic, constructed under the Centre's Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) in Prabhu Nagar area. This unit will provide medical facilities to more than 5,000 ex-servicemen and their families living in the city.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever