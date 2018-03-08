Sumitra Mahajan: Women empowerment need of the hour

Sumitra Mahajan, who spoke on the issue as the Lok Sabha met for the day, emphasised on the need to work together for all round development of women for positive change

New Delhi: Women empowerment is the need of the hour as well as a big challenge, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said today as she extended greetings on the International Women's Day.

Mahajan, who spoke on the issue as the Lok Sabha met for the day, emphasised on the need to work together for all round

development of women for positive change. "If you consider man and woman as two wings of humanity, their empowerment is absolutely necessary for it to fly high," she said.

According to her, women empowerment or strengthening women is the need of the hour as well as a big challenge before the

world. This year's theme is 'Time is now: Rural and Urban activists transforming women's lives', she noted.

"If we all work for the all round development of women for positive change, then I am sure that India will shine in the global stage," Mahajan said.

