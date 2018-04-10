Summer camps for kids in Mumbai

It's vacation time, and if your little one is already swamping you with I-am-bored-what-do-I-do questions, here's a summer camp that promises to have you sorted

The organisers refer to several studies that say that a two-month break can have cascading effects on a child's learning ability. So, while designing the activity line-up, they keep in mind the fact that the learning process needs to be kept well-oiled.

Children can take part in a range of activities offering an interesting mix of learning and fun, such as recycling, gardening, pottery, storytelling, cooking, dancing, yoga and fitness, canvas painting, advanced origami, board games and science-based exercises. With every child accustomed to a different style and pace of learning, the organisers follow a customised approach towards every camper.

Till: April 30, 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm (Second camp to be held from May 1 to 25)

At: Purple Pod Preschool and Activity Centre, 31-A, Dr RA Raikar Marg, Kapad Bazar, Mahim West

Call: 7506979707

Cost: Rs 2,500 (first camp) and Rs 3,500 (second camp)

