Summer in a glass

The first celebration of World Cocktail Day dates back to early 19th century Britain. It has included several concoctions from classics like the mojito, martini, negroni and more recently, localised versions found at city bars. As we remain shut indoors this time and the tipple runs dry with liquor shops shut, you could still opt for a refreshing cooler. Here are some mocktails (and a cocktail for good measure), to keep you going through the summer.

Watermelon & basil Mary

Ingredients

Fresh watermelon

Juice - 120 ml

Basil leaves - 6-8

Tabasco - 3-4 drops

Worcestershire sauce - 3-4 drops

Fresh lime juice - 20 ml

Sugar syrup - 10 ml

Freshly crushed pepper and salt as per taste



Nilesh Patel, beverage head (West), Impressario Handmade Restaurants

Method

Muddle basil leaves along with Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, fresh lime juice and sugar syrup till you get a whiff of the basil. Fill the glass with ice and add the watermelon juice. Rim the glass with salt (optional). Finish the drink with freshly crushed black pepper and salt. Give it a stir and enjoy the drink. Instead of basil, you can also use mint, which is easily available.

Beetroot kanji

Ingredients

Beetroot - 2 to 3

Mustard seeds - 2 tbsp

Green chillies - 2

Water - 500 ml

Method

Finely chop and boil the beetroot. Mix all the ingredients together in a jar and keep in sunlight for three days. Keep stirring the mixture once every day. On the fourth day, check for taste, add salt and some lime juice, and mix it well. Finally, double strain the drink and refrigerate. It will remain fresh for a long time.

Mangozing (cocktail)

Ingredients

Vodka / white rum / tequila - 60ml

Freshly pressed mango juice - 120ml

Coriander leaves - 6 to 8

Fennel water - 30ml

Ginger slice - 2

Lime juice - 15 ml

Sugar syrup - 5 ml



Dinesh Mondkar, bar supervisor, The Bluebop Cafe

Method

Remove pulp of a freshly cut mango and make purée of it. Take a cocktail shaker, add ice, add preferred spirit, muddle coriander leaf and ginger, and add fennel water, lime and sugar. Shake it well and serve it in a rock glass.

