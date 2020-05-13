Summer in a glass
With alcohol in short supply, this World Cocktail Day, mixologists suggest simple seasonal concoctions, both booze-free and spiked, to add some cheer to your evenings
The first celebration of World Cocktail Day dates back to early 19th century Britain. It has included several concoctions from classics like the mojito, martini, negroni and more recently, localised versions found at city bars. As we remain shut indoors this time and the tipple runs dry with liquor shops shut, you could still opt for a refreshing cooler. Here are some mocktails (and a cocktail for good measure), to keep you going through the summer.
Watermelon & basil Mary
Ingredients
Fresh watermelon
Juice - 120 ml
Basil leaves - 6-8
Tabasco - 3-4 drops
Worcestershire sauce - 3-4 drops
Fresh lime juice - 20 ml
Sugar syrup - 10 ml
Freshly crushed pepper and salt as per taste
Nilesh Patel, beverage head (West), Impressario Handmade Restaurants
Method
Muddle basil leaves along with Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, fresh lime juice and sugar syrup till you get a whiff of the basil. Fill the glass with ice and add the watermelon juice. Rim the glass with salt (optional). Finish the drink with freshly crushed black pepper and salt. Give it a stir and enjoy the drink. Instead of basil, you can also use mint, which is easily available.
Beetroot kanji
Ingredients
Beetroot - 2 to 3
Mustard seeds - 2 tbsp
Green chillies - 2
Water - 500 ml
Method
Finely chop and boil the beetroot. Mix all the ingredients together in a jar and keep in sunlight for three days. Keep stirring the mixture once every day. On the fourth day, check for taste, add salt and some lime juice, and mix it well. Finally, double strain the drink and refrigerate. It will remain fresh for a long time.
Mangozing (cocktail)
Ingredients
Vodka / white rum / tequila - 60ml
Freshly pressed mango juice - 120ml
Coriander leaves - 6 to 8
Fennel water - 30ml
Ginger slice - 2
Lime juice - 15 ml
Sugar syrup - 5 ml
Dinesh Mondkar, bar supervisor, The Bluebop Cafe
Method
Remove pulp of a freshly cut mango and make purée of it. Take a cocktail shaker, add ice, add preferred spirit, muddle coriander leaf and ginger, and add fennel water, lime and sugar. Shake it well and serve it in a rock glass.
