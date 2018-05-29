Summer just got hotter! Disha Patani scorches in these Instagram pictures

Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani is seen flaunting her curves in her recent Instagram pictures

Taking away our Monday blues, Disha Patani blazed our vision with her hot Instagram posts. The "Baaghi 2" actress posted two pictures in a row which definitely took our breath away. The dazzling diva who is very active on social media never misses grabbing eyeballs of the audience by sharing tidbits from her glamorous life. In the recent uploads, the actress is seen flaunting her curves in a sexy black meshed monokini. The sun-kissed skin, open tresses paired with oh-so-hot shades escalated the oomph factor of the picture more.

In another picture, the young talented actress posted a sexy still from her Cosmo India photo-shoot. With loose curls and minimal make-up, the actress looks adorable in a cute transparent sky-blue attire. The talented actress who enjoys a whopping 11.2 million followers on Instagram, has always given the audience an insight into her personal life.

With her recent snaps, the fitness enthusiast left us speechless. The splendid scenario at the backdrop and an adorable Disha flaunting her toned body are a never to miss vision. The dancing queen who has garnered a lot of accolades for her fitness and dance videos took it a notch higher by gracing the cover for the recent Cosmopolitan's edition. With her captivating smile and toned abs, this young beauty of B-town is winning the hearts of many.



Pictures courtesy Disha Patani

On the work front, this hottie is on a roll. Disha Patani will be seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which is slated to release on Eid 2019. Along with this, she also bagged a movie opposite Hrithik Roshan as well.

