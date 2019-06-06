Summer of creativity

things-to-do

Hone your art and culinary skills at a five-day workshop

What better way to utilise the holiday than fun learning? Tooth fairy, an independent organisation, is conducting a summer workshop, which caters to two age groups, six to nine and 14 to 21. Led by Rachana Devidayal, it focuses on inculcating the knowledge of art and cooking in the attendees. While the younger age group will learn art forms like Warli and Madhubani, and cooking three co­urse meals with organic ingredients, older participants will be taught typography and redesigning logos. "It's a cross-learning experience where everybody learns from each other," she says.

ON June 24, 8.30 am

AT DSB In­te­rnational school, Dadi Sh­e­­th Wadi, Babulnath.

CALL 9930044960

COST Rs 5,000 onwards

