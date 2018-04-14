Summer Rays may shine

The Kailashpat Singhania Trophy, a six-furlong sprint for class II horses which is slated as the feature event of Saturday's six-race evening card, appears to be very tricky

The Kailashpat Singhania Trophy, a six-furlong sprint for class II horses which is slated as the feature event of Saturday's six-race evening card, appears to be very tricky. Barring Gangnam Style (who will need a couple of more races to return to form) and Wild Fire (who may slow down considerably in the final furlong thanks to her exceptional early speed), each of the remaining five has a decent chance to bid for the top prize.

Chaplin, now bidding for a straight hat-trick, may have the most supporters. However, with Allora returning to her pet trip for the first time this season, Kramer having given proof of vastly improved fitness in a recent mock race, and Summer Rays posting her career's best Dynamic Rating figure in last start, Chaplin will need to be at his best--and luckiest--to win the feature event. All of them, however, will have to battle with the bottom-weighted Flag Flying who has the fitness to fight a speed duel with Wild Fire, and preserve enough energy to frustrate them all in the final furlong.

My vote goes to Summer Rays (C S Jodha up) thanks to the exceptional Dynamic Rating figure she earned in last start.

First race at 5.30 pm.

Selections:

Glory of Andhra Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Isinit 1, Aquarius 2, Komodo Dragon 3.

Lei Plate - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Quail Hollow 1, Rose Gold 2, Red Fire 3.

Lei Plate - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Baymax 1, Frieze 2, Stormborn 3.

Kailashpat Singhania Trophy (Class II; 1200m)

Summer Rays 1, Flag Flying 2, Chaplin 3.

Volkswagen Radio One Cup (Class IV; 1200m)

Polyneices 1, Firewings 2, Wabi Sabi 3.

Classic Jewel Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Grand Tenton 1, Arrecife 2, Bakhtawar 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Polyneices (5-3)

Upsets: Tally Ho (1-2) & Allora (4-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

