Summer trends to be at your glitziest best this Eid

Show up in your glitziest best this Eid with easy-breezy summer trends
Bright colours like limes, yellows and pinks are big internationally as well as in India, and work well for the festive season. Either pick a single tone like actor Alia Bhatt, who keeps the make-up minimal, or pick contrasting separates. Pic/Satej Shinde
Ditch heavily embroidered outfits for delicate or bold prints, like this Dolce & Gabbana number that will let your skin breathe so you don't sweat over style. Pic/AFP
If you love being understated, opt for soft pastels with just a hint of shimmer, like this Good Earth kurta and pajama with antique gold embroidery.
Neutral shades such as ivory, beige and whites are perfect to look subtle in summer. Style it in a classic way like this Sabyasachi Mukherjee fringe saree. Pic Courtesy/Sabyasachi Mukherjee
After loose pajamas, shararas are ruling the Indian wear market. Glam up your sharara-kurta with statement jewellery like what Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing. Pic Courtesy/Tanya ghavri
Expert speak
* Since the weather is unforgiving, stay away from heavy embroidery and opt for cotton shararas, either in a solid shade or printed in summer colours. Straight pants with a kurta, minus the dupatta looks great.
Pernia Qureshi
* An anarkali is an all-time favourite. If you wish to wear something western and flowy, try a lightly embroidered maxi.
* Pair your saree with a full-sleeved blouse or a jacket blouse. You can also wear a long or a short cape over your saree, or a printed jacket on a solid-coloured saree.
Aastha Sharma
* Go easy on the fabric to stay cool (muls, cotton, chikankari work) and bling it with jewellery.
* The trending colour palette includes whites, yellow, pink, green, lime and pastels. Pernia Qureshi, founder, Pernia's Pop-up Shop; Aastha Sharma, celebrity stylist
