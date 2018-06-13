Summer trends to be at your glitziest best this Eid

Show up in your glitziest best this Eid with easy-breezy summer trends

Alia Bhatt

Bright colours like limes, yellows and pinks are big internationally as well as in India, and work well for the festive season. Either pick a single tone like actor Alia Bhatt, who keeps the make-up minimal, or pick contrasting separates. Pic/Satej Shinde

Ditch heavily embroidered outfits for delicate or bold prints, like this Dolce & Gabbana number that will let your skin breathe so you don't sweat over style. Pic/AFP

If you love being understated, opt for soft pastels with just a hint of shimmer, like this Good Earth kurta and pajama with antique gold embroidery.

Neutral shades such as ivory, beige and whites are perfect to look subtle in summer. Style it in a classic way like this Sabyasachi Mukherjee fringe saree. Pic Courtesy/Sabyasachi Mukherjee

After loose pajamas, shararas are ruling the Indian wear market. Glam up your sharara-kurta with statement jewellery like what Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing. Pic Courtesy/Tanya ghavri