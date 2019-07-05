Summit all up

things-to-do

A weekend event puts endurance to the test with a marathon that takes you across hilly Matheran

Personnel will ride horses through the race to help out in an emergency

The idea of the monsoon in Mumbai has been romanticised for ages. But the rain in the city only limits us to taking a few strolls and eating bhutta. That’s why, Matheran Endurathon, an event organised by Runbuddies Club, a Pune-based fitness community, hopes to get you to truly experience the monsoon — on your feet surrounded by the verdant hills in the region.

The event, currently in its fourth edition, is essentially a marathon where one can choose to compete in five categories — 5 km, 10 km, 25 km and ultramarathons of 50 km and 60 km. “The last one is something that we have newly introduced this year for those who want to take it to the next level,” co-founder Arvind Bijwe states, proceeding to elaborate on the significance of the run. “No vehicles are allowed in Matheran. It becomes so magical because you’re covering every corner of the area and scenic locations like the Porcupine Point. This is also an opportunity to train for larger events like treks in the Himalayas.”



Arvind Bijwe

The USP of the run is that horses will be part of it, too. “Since vehicles aren’t allowed, we’ll have personnel riding them to cater to any emergency situation that might arise,” he explains. It is recommended that people come one day prior to the event — the cost varies but stay will be taken care of. Talking about dietary requirement, Bijwe adds, “Before the event, it is advisable to load up on carbohydrates — dal khichdi or curd rice will do — and after the run, take to proteins.” He also expects 1,000 people to turn up this year — a figure gauged from the previous three editions. The route is helmed by chief run manager Yash Raikar and arrangements for safety kits have also been made.

“We also want to raise awareness about tourism here so we have local vendors who will be selling water, lemonade and kokum sherbet on the stretch. There are also first-aid kits kept at the water stations and every alternate one has a physiotherapist,” Bijwe says.

On: July 7, 5 am onwards

Meeting Point: Ashok Hotel, Chinoy Road, Matheran.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates