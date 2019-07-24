Sumona Chakravarti reveals how she quit smoking; shares inspirational post

television

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti feels that an actor she is responsible towards the society and therefore shared a post, wherein, she has described how she quit smoking.

Sumona Chakravarti. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sumonachakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, who is popular for her character in The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed that she was once addicted to smoking. She also shared that it has been two years now since she quit smoking and feels responsible as an actor towards society. Therefore, Sumona took to her Instagram account to reveal her struggle while in the phase of giving up smoking.

On Wednesday morning, Sumona Chakravarti also shared how her body retaliated but she was determined enough to not touch cigarettes again. Here's what she wrote: "2 Years Ago! the week following a dear friend's bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven't touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah. But now my body rejects smoke. Cant stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) onJul 23, 2019 at 11:13am PDT

She further added John Green's quote to her post, "It is so hard to leave- Until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world."

Sumona also revealed the reason why she felt sharing this now. "Why am i sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this i can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here's a small dose of reality. #soonerthebetter #itsnevertoolate #allthatglittersisnotgold (sic)"

Sumona is currently seen in the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show as Bhuri. She rose to fame with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, where she played Ram's sister. Later, she was seen in Comedy Nights With Kapil.

Also Read: Sumona Chakravarti slams people for putting down TV actors and we couldn't agree more!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates