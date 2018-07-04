Sumukhi Suresh unveiled the reason that made Comicstaan so special

Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan is jointly hosted by Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh. It's trailer was released recently and was hailed by the audience and critics for the freshness of the content

Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh feels that the main reason which made Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan so special was that contestants were always keen to learn. The most important agenda for the contestants was to learn new things about comedy as a genre.

Sumukhi Suresh shared, "The bigger agenda of the contestants was to learn, that made it so special".

Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan brings together seven of India's best comedians -- Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Naveen Richard, Kaneez Surkha, Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath. All the judges will be seen guiding, mentoring, and judging the budding talent, as they compete each week to win the coveted title.

Comicstaan' is laugh-out-loud funny with carefully plotted jokes, quick-witted dialogue and hilarious memorable moments that are relevant in pop culture today. The first four episodes are available to stream on July 13, followed by new episodes weekly. Comicstaan will be available exclusively to Prime members across 200 countries and territories starting July 13.

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by ace comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh, Comicstaan is a talent hunt to discover India's next big comedic talent. Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest exclusive movies and TV shows, stand-up comedy, biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian international kids' shows, and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals, all available, ad-free, with a world-class customer experience.

