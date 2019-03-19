Sun, sea, sand, surf and stability

national

Many from city, who have a special place in their hearts for the sunshine state, say what is important is an overall view of Goa's future

Sand artist Manas Sahoo pays homage to Parrikar. Pic/PTI

Looking beyond the narrow political prism of the next chief minister of Goa, post Manohar Parrikar's demise; Mumbaikars with a special place in their hearts for the state, say it is not just about one CM or party, but an overall view of Goa's future.

"I just wish for stability in Goa," said Bandra's Freddie Vaz, who has a number of relatives in the sunshine state. "I now hear two extremely distinct voices in Goa when it comes to the political narrative. Today, the ruling BJP gives rise to extreme reactions in the state. Talk to common people and you'll feel the schism is deep - either you are completely pro-BJP or against it." For Vaz, the only thing that matters is that Goa should have an honest, able leader of any political dispensation.

"He may be unheard of, a little bit like when Lal Bahadur Shastri came to power, but somebody like him would be great for Goa, and I daresay, the nation," he added. Mahim-based Subodh Sapre, who knew Parrikar since 20 years, said, "Goa needs to be stable. For that to happen, it needs an absolute majority. Since it has only a 40-member Assembly, even three to four MLAs going this way or that means there is danger of a government collapse".

Sapre, an engineer, who has a number of projects in Goa, said, "The state needs a very strong individual with great political will at the top. Education is very important. I remember Parrikar (an IIT Bombay alumnus) being extremely interested about the technological aspects of every project."

Vivian Fernandes, born in Aldona of North Goa, who now lives in Mumbai, said, "Goa will be better under the Congress rule in the larger scheme of things. Even an independent party would be good for the state. There is a sense that the BJP rule in Goa is biased, so it will be good if the ruling party takes a step back. Looking beyond the present situation, it will be beneficial for the little state to be run by the Congress."

Prabhadevi's Shailesh Bhobhe, who is a Goan, said, "Efforts should be made to carry forward the legacy left behind by Parrikar. The people of Goa want a peaceful administration." Bhobhe added, "Whatever has been done till now should be continued. More flow of tourists to the state meant good business for the locals. Yet, Parrikar did not dither from stipulating and enforcing strict rules."

