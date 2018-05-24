Sunanda Pushkar death: Delhi Court to hear the case on May 24

Tharoor, however, dismissed the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police as "preposterous"



A Delhi court will on Thursday hear the case in connection with the death of Sunanda Pushkar. Earlier on May 14, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in the court and named Sunanda's husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He took to Twitter to voice his disagreement with the charges against him.

"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of the investigation, (contd.)," the Congress leader tweeted.

"it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi high court that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!," the tweet read.

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

On February 23, Tharoor said he was looking for a conclusion in his wife's death case.

Incidentally, on that day, Tharoor's statement came hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea for a Special Investigation Team (SIT)-led probe into the case.

