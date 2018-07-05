Sunanda Pushkar death: Shashi Tharoor granted anticipatory bail

Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar allowed his anticipatory bail plea asking him to furnish a personal and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh

A court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a case related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar allowed his anticipatory bail plea asking him to furnish a personal and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court has directed Tharoor not to tamper with evidence and nor try to influence the witnesses. The court has also asked him not to leave the country without permission. Delhi Police has opposed Tharoor's plea.

"There is nothing on record to suggest that accused has tried to influence any witnesses or tamper with evidence. Contrarily he has joined the investigation as and when called," judge Kumar said.

"There is no allegation that he has not co-operated with the investigating agency. Further apprehension of the prosecution that accused may flee from justice and may attempt to shift to foreign country is also without any basis."

The court observed that the leader was not arrested although the case was registered on January 1, 2015, and more than three and a half years have already passed.

On June 5, the court took cognizance of the charge-sheet filed by the police. The 62-year-old MP has been asked to appear before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on Saturday.

Pushkar, 51, died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that Tharoor was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

On May 14, police chargesheeted Tharoor under sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife, which entails a jail term that could extend up to 10 years.

