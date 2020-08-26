Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri on joining the TMKOC cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has announced the induction of two new actors to its cast. Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri will be playing the roles of Anjalee Mehta and Sodhi in the show. The actors will soon make their entry on the screen during the Ganesha festival to be celebrated on the show.

"It is an honour to be part of a TV serial that is loved so much not only in India but also globally. I am thankful to Neela Film Productions, especially Asit ji for having faith in me to play the role of Anjalee Mehta. The character of Taarak Mehta's wife is integral to the show as is every other character. It was a challenge to fit into the character which has been so successful and popular for over 12 years, but the team has been extremely supportive. I will strive to maintain the character's essence, as much a loving wife as she is conscious about health and dishing out healthy diets for Taarak," says Sunayana Fozdar.

Last month, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed a whopping 12 years on Indian television and it continues to remain one of the most loved shows by Indian families in the comedy genre.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anjali Mehta And Roshan Sodhi To Quit The Show; Here's Why

"Sodhi's character in the show is jovial, bursting with life, loves his wife and son dearly, and is the kind of friend who his neighbours can rely on for anything. But most importantly, the character is that of a Sardar ji, a Punjabi and I being one will definitely help me ease into the character seamlessly. At the same time, I also wish to thank the creative team for their support in helping me smoothly transition into the nuances of character, the style, and the traits. I am grateful to Asit Bhai for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be part of an iconic show," shares Balvinder Singh Suri.

Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news