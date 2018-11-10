Sundar Pichai announces new policies at Google

international

Google's plan includes providing more transparency around sexual harassment investigations and outcomes as part of its annual 'Investigations Report'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has promised changes to the tech giant's sexual harassment policies, a week after thousands of its employees across the world, including in India, walked out in protest against the company reportedly shielding some top executives accused of sexual misconduct.

In a memo to employees on Thursday, the Indian-origin CEO said, "We recognise that we have not always gotten everything right in the past and we are sincerely sorry for that. It's clear we need to make some changes."

"This is an area where we need to continually make progress and are committed to doing so," Pichai said while detailing the comprehensive action plan to address the demands of Google employees. "We will provide more transparency on how we handle concerns and give better support and care to the people who raise them. We will double down on our commitment to be a representative, equitable, and respectful workplace," he assured.

More than 20,000 Google employees across the world walked out of their offices last Thursday following a bombshell New York Times report that detailed how the company has shielded and gave multimillion-dollar severance packages for senior executives accused of sexual misconduct, with organisers of the protest demanding concrete changes like a new system for reporting abuse and an employee representative on the company's board.

Some 150 Google employees participated in the walkout in India. Google's plan includes providing more transparency around sexual harassment investigations and outcomes as part of its annual 'Investigations Report', revamping its reporting channels on misconduct, updating and expanding its sexual harassment training and making arbitration optional for sexual harassment claims.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever