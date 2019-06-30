Sunday brings no weekend vibes for Smriti Irani, see why

famous-personalities

Smriti Irani shares a hilarious meme on Sunday vibes will leave you in splits

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani undoubtedly rules social media and her Instagram account is proof. She keeps inspiring her followers with quirky memes and self-made jokes. Smriti Irani took to social media website, Instagram to share her views on 'Sunday' in a hillarious post!

Smriti Irani shared this post on her Instagram account with a quirky caption '#when someone says ‘ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¡à¥ à¤¹à¥, à¤°à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤ (Its Sunday, Please rest)' Smriti Irani's weekend vibes through this post are ubercool! Her Instagram post is on point for all the people who can not rest on a Sunday. Here's how the internet reacted.

Smriti Irani recently, shared a picture on Instagram with her followers where she joked about gaining weight over time in a positive and fun way. Irani shared an old picture of her and Darshana Jardosh, a BJP leader in a candid moment and compared it to a recent picture. Smriti Irani captioned the picture as, 'Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte, when #thoughtfulthursday ‘weighs’ on you.'

See photos: When Smriti Irani joked about weight gain in the most quirky way ever!

View this post on Instagram #flashbackfriday ð©‍ð« A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onJun 28, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

And now, the 43-year-old minister shared a throwback picture of herself from her acting days which is winning hearts online. Irani shared a throwback picture from the serial Virrudh, in which she played the lead role of Vasudha, nearly 12 years ago. It seems Irani is feeling nostalgic looking at her pictures from her acting days in Television and to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her acting career life, Smriti shared the picture and captioned it: #Flashbackfriday.

The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

